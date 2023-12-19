Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Part 2 teaser OUT; all we know so far about popular animated series

Great news for Captain Tsubasa fans as Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc's teaser for the show's second part has just been revealed on the anime's official X account. The second season of the anime will begin on 7 January 2024. The anime is said to run for three seasons, meaning there is more to come after the second one. Here is everything we know from the big reveal.

Plot and cast of Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Part 2

The old Captain Tsubasa anime ran from 1983 to 1995 and is one of the most revered soccer anime ever. The recent Captain Tsubasa anime, which began in 2018, has also received a lot of praise and is said to be truer to the original manga by Yoichi Takahashi that it was adapted from.

The Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc was licensed by VIZ Media earlier in 2023. The series will tell the story of The International Junior Youth Tournament, which will take place in Paris. Yuko Sanpei will be the voice of Tsubasa and will be joined by Takuya Sato as Hyuga, Kenichi Suzumura as Wakabayashi, Yuichiro Umehara as Wakashimazu, Ayako Takeuchi as Tachibana, and many more.

Japan's team of best picks, including Tsubasa, Hyuga, Wakabayashi, Misaki, and Wakashimazu, will face off against the world's elite players. This will include players like Germany's Schneider, France's Pierre, Argentina's Diaz, and Italy's Hernandez. Anticipation grows as their all-out battle will be legendary.

Advertisement

More details about the show

The Japanese band WEST (formerly known as Johnny's WEST) will once again be in charge of the anime's opening theme; this time, it will be a song titled Fantasista. The band also performed the opening song of the first season, As One, which started airing on 1 October 2023. The teaser for the second season gave us a glimpse of the uplifting new song and also the great battle all fans are waiting for.

Toshiyuki Kato will be replaced by Katsumi Ono as the director of the second season, and Studio KAI will be animating the second season, replacing David's production. Atsuhiro Tomioka is still in charge of the anime script. Hajime Watanabe is in charge of character design.

The first season debuted in October this year and can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Pluto TV.

ALSO READ: Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 3: Tsubasa's injury impacts game? Release date, where to watch and more