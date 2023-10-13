Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 3: Tsubasa's injury impacts game? Release date, where to watch and more

The franchise of Captain Tsubasa made a comeback in 2023 and the first two episodes of the sequel were certainly a hit for the fans. What is more interesting is that Tsubasa is now dealing with an injury in the initial stages. A match is nearing the team and everyone is concerned about Tsubasa's injury and how it is going to impact the performance of the rest of the players as a team. Here is everything to know about Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 3.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 3: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

In the last Captain Tsubasa episode, the story mainly revolved around the Japanese team getting ready for a youth tournament in France. Tsubasa's injury was still a big worry, affecting how well he could play and the team's chances of winning. The episode also showed how the players were dealing with the challenges and uncertainties of their training as they prepared for the tournament. This episode set the stage for what's coming next, which is the beginning of the Junior Youth arc.

As for the upcoming episode, we can expect the focus to remain on the Japanese players as they continue preparing for the youth tournament in France. The focus may shift towards Tsubasa's injury recovery and its impact on his performance. Additionally, viewers can expect to witness the team's progress and challenges as they approach the tournament. While the exact details remain uncertain, it's likely that the episode will pave the way for the start of the Junior Youth arc, promising more excitement for Captain Tsubasa enthusiasts.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

As per the schedule, the final release date of the next Captain Tsubasa Season 2 episode is October 15, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. All relevant updates on this will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla your daily dose of pop culture and anime updates.

