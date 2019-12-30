Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson cuddle up during a family trip to Disneyland; See Photos

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson spent their weekend at Disneyland with Cara's sister Chloe Delevingne. The couple was spotted posing against a festive Disneyland street and made our hearts melt.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are on vacay mode and they have their family in tow this time around. The lovebirds, who confirmed their relationship earlier this summer, headed to Disneyland to enjoy their last weekend of the year. The Suicide Squad star and the Pretty Little Liars alum were seen joining Cara's sister Chloe Delevingne at Disneyland. Chloe took to Instagram to share a few heartwarming pictures of their day out and we spotted Cara and Ashley showering each other with love.

In one of the many pictures shared, Cara and Ashley are seen embracing each other in a lighted up streets of Disneyland. The duo flashed their smiles for the camera. The couple twinned in black jackets as Ashley wrapped her arms around Cara's waist. Ashley was seen sporting a Pluto hat, while Cara donned a Goofy cap.

Chloe shared the pictures with the caption, "@disneyland you were epic! What amazing memories made for my babies!! Ideally I would have stayed a lot longer but shorter legs make harder work apparently! And I’ve never seen anyone happier or more in awe of the new Star Wars Land than @edwardajgrant."

Check out the photos below:

Cara and Ashley's Disneyland outing comes weeks after the couple was vacaying in Morocco. Cara surprised Ashley with a trip to Morocco on the occasion of her birthday. The latter took to Instagram to share some breathtaking pictures from the trip and gush about her partner. She wrote, "I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

Check out the photos below:

