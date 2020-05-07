Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson go their separate ways after 2 years of romance

Supermodel Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson have called it quits after being in a relationship for two years.

If reports are to believed then, supermodel Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson have called it quits after being in a relationship for two years. News reports in People claim that sources have confirmed the couple going their separate ways. According to People, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up in early April. The reasons for the couple parting ways are not fully known, but news reports suggest that the couple called it quits after Cara was reportedly spending quality time with Margaret and Rainey Qualley, along with Kaia Gerber. All this was happening during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

People also quoted sources stating that both Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been in a rocky relationship and now the break up was inevitable. Reports of Cara and Ashley's romance surfaced in the year, August 2018. The duo was spotted kissing, Heathrow Airport. Later, the couple had been clicked together on many occasions. In June 2019, Cara Delevingne finally made it official that she is indeed in love with Ashley Benson. The fans of the supermodel and actress were very happy for the couple. Cara Delevingne also spoke about her romance with Ashley Benson to ELLE UK.

Cara reportedly said that it felt great when you are in love and have someone by your side to face the world with. Cara Delevingne has also shared a picture of kissing Ashley Benson on the eve of Valentine's Day, which showed that the couple was in a rock-solid relationship. Cara further mentioned to ELLE UK that she did not feel like hiding her relationship with Ashley Benson and was proud of her romance.

