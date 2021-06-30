Cara Delevingne comments on her NSFW photos from 2019 with ex Ashley Benson; Reveals if they’re still in touch

Cara Delevingne recently got candid about her ex girlfriend Ashley Benson and revealed a bunch of things. Scroll down to see what she said.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne recently looked back and opened up about an NSFW event that happened almost 2 years ago with her ex Ashley Benson. If you didn’t know, in 2019, Delevingne and her now ex-girlfriend Benson were seen jointly carrying what appeared to be a sex toy, specifically a leather sex bench, into their home. The model, 28, has kept her silence on the incident till now, but she recently spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine and commented on it.

The model seemingly had a good sense of humour about the photos that went viral and told the magazine, “It was heavy.” She also added, “The picture is hysterical.” However, there were some big negatives to the photos going as viral as they did. At the time, Cara explained, it created security concerns at her home, as her front door was featured in the photo and became identifiable. It even led to break-ins at her house, so she was forced to move out.

Cara and Ashley split in 2020, and she did not go into detail about their split but did say the Coronavirus lockdown “was the most trying time,” and it “really makes or breaks you.” And if they are still friendly? “I don’t feel like I’ve ever left a relationship so f*cked up that it’s been like, ‘I never want to speak to that person again,’” she added. “I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy.”

