Cara Delevingne Pens a Heartfelt Post About Her Time in Cabaret; Shares BTS Pic With Bestie Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's recent appearance at Cara Delevingne's farewell show for Cabaret in London is a touching reminder of how close they are.

Swift, 34, prioritized her close friend Delevingne, 29, despite their hectic schedules, as she bid farewell to her character Sally Bowles after an impressive three months at the Kit Kat Club, which concluded on June 1.

Taylor Swift's support for Cara Delevingne

Swift's presence is notable for reasons other than celebrity buddy relationships. It emphasizes the two's genuine bond. This has grown over many years of shared experiences and encouragement.

Numerous hardships have been faced by their connection. Their relationship is fairly solid, as seen by Delevingne's well-known role in Swift's Bad Blood music video in 2015 and their more recent appearances cheering on their respective sports teams.

Friendship's comfort and inspiration

Swift and Cara friendship exemplifies the ability of friendship to offer consolation, inspiration, and steadfast support through all of life's ups and downs.

"Cabaret... I can't fully express how I feel," Cara wrote on Instagram about her experience there. She said she was still feeling overwhelmed and that she needed some time to reflect on the previous few months. Cara talked about how the experience had altered her life, adding that she was fine with not knowing where she stopped and Sally Bowles started.

Advertisement

She thanked all of the performers for their contributions and memories. Cara joked at the conclusion that she had been "infected with the bug" and couldn't wait to perform again. She also joked that the show's soundtrack will never leave her mind.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Pauses Concert To Help Fan In Need; KNOW What Happened During The Concert