Cara Delevingne reportedly hooking up with Halsey shortly after Ashley Benson and G Eazy began dating

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson parted ways a few months ago. After the split, Ashley has been dating G-Eazy. It has now been reported that Cara is hooking up with Halsey.

We've heard of love triangles. But this situation looks more like a love square! Months after Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne called it quits on their two-year relationship, it was reported that Ashley has been dating American rapper G-Eazy. Now, it is reported that Cara has been hooking up with G-Eazy's famous ex-girlfriend Halsey. The Without Me hitmaker was previously dating actor Evan Peters. However, according to The Sun, the songstress has formed a bond with the model following their respective split.

A source close to Cara said the singer and the model have been hooking up for a few weeks now. The duo is keeping things casual. Neither one of them is keen on being tied down right now. They are also fine about seeing other people. "They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength. They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other," the insider said.

The grapevine added the two acknowledged that their exes are currently dating and they find it funny. "There’s no hard feelings," the source said. The news about their fling comes after Cara's name was linked to model Kaia Gerber. The duo was photographed together a few times during the lockdown. While the ladies have their fun, Ashley and G-Eazy were spotted kissing in Malibu earlier this week. The lovebirds were seen on the sets of his new music video.

