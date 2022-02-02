Cara Delevingne REVEALS she had a difficult childhood, admits it was 'stressful' due to 'chaos' in her family

Cara Delevingne is speaking up about a traumatic part of her childhood. Cara, 29, said that growing up was "very stressful" in her March cover story for Harper's Bazaar UK. Cara Delevingne revealed to the newspaper that her mother, Pandora Delevingne, suffered from a heroin addiction before giving birth to Cara and her sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne.

As per PEOPLE, Pandora was diagnosed with bipolar illness when she was young. She said, "Everyone has something they go through with their family," Cara explained to Harper's Bazaar. "My life I feel was very stressful, because there was quite a lot of chaos, not being sure if people were okay or not." Cara dropped out of Bedales School in Hampshire, England, due to her own mental health concerns, in addition to the turmoil at home.

Cara's mental health continued to deteriorate once she became a model at the age of 17. She told Harper's Bazaar that she struggled with her sexuality and suffered from acute depression and anxiety. In 2017, the actress came out as pansexual. However, Cara told the magazine that if there were more LGBTQ+ public icons, she would have "hated" herself less as a youngster. She believes that "growing up queer" has given her "so much passion and determination to make people's lives easier." However, according to the magazine, Cara is presently working on a BBC documentary on sexuality and gender.

Interestingly, aside from utilising her platform to assist others, Cara has certain personal objectives she intends to achieve, including becoming a mother. "I want to have babies. But not yet," she told Harper's Bazaar as per People. "I buy children's clothes for my future child who doesn't exist. Meanwhile, on the work front, Cara joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building's forthcoming season 2 in December, with her longtime friend and series actress Selena Gomez.

