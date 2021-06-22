  1. Home
Cara Delevingne shares how Anya Taylor Joy saved her from a wardrobe malfunction at the Dior show; WATCH

Cara Delevingne recently wrote a sweet note for women who help other women and revealed how Anya Taylor Joy saved her from a wardrobe malfunction at the Dior show in Greece.
After attending the Dior fashion show in Greece, Cara Delevingne gave a shoutout to her friend and Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy on Instagram and shed light on how she helped prevent a wardrobe malfunction from happening. As seen in Cara’s video which she shared on IG, on the Dior red carpet, Anya helped fix Cara‘s skirt, preventing a wardrobe malfunction.

 

Cara took to her Instagram to praise Anya, writing, “Find people that will tell you when you have something in your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear. Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fix another women’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked. Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste. @anyataylorjoy @dior.” See her video here.

 

As soon as Cara posted the sweet video and photos from the night, many of her friends commented. Paris Jackson wrote: “i miss you guys, stunning as always” while Anya replied “Angel.” 

 

In other news, Anya recently opened up about working with The Crown alum Josh O Connor in Emma. Both the stars sat together and chatted via Variety, and during teh chat, Anya told Josh: “You were a nightmare on Emma because you were the only person I could not stop laughing at…you made me feel so unprofessional. From the moment I met you, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a nightmare. He’s going to make me look so bad.’”

 

Credits :Instagram, Variety

