Cara Delevingne shares NSFW details about losing virginity, shares ‘noisy’ bedroom habits

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne recently made an appearance on EllenTube’s Lady Parts series with host Sarah Hyland and revealed some intimate details of her life! The 29-year-old star got candid about losing her virginity, her bedroom habits, and much more! Speaking to comedian Whitney Cummings, the model confessed: “I didn’t lose my virginity until I was like 18. I didn’t get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long,” Cara said.

Cara also spoke about being ‘noisy’ in the boudoir and why she finds more pleasure when she doesn’t make sounds. “It’s way more interesting if you have an orgasm and you don’t… because I remember after being conditioned to think, ‘This is the noise that people make.’ And I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it and it’s so hot when you just try and not make any noise and feel it way more. It’s like, ‘whoa!’” Cara said.

Later on in the episode, Modern Family alum Sarah also opened up about her personal life. Speaking about her fiance Wells Adams, she said, “My fiance and I, we couldn’t have sex for three months before we actually did, just because medically for me, I wasn’t allowed to,” Sarah said. For those who don’t know, Sarah is living with kidney dysplasia, which is considered to be an invisible illness, the star has already had 2 kidney transplants. Whitney chimed in and said how that’s “hot” to wait and Sarah said, “It was this long waiting game that was really, really sexy.”

Also Read: Cara Delevingne reportedly hooking up with Halsey shortly after Ashley Benson and G Eazy began dating