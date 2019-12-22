Cara Delevingne surprises GF Ashley Benson with a trip to Morocco & their vacation photos are BREATHTAKING

Ashley Benson celebrated her 30th birthday on December 18. The Pretty Little Liars alum was surprised with a trip to Morocco by girlfriend Cara Delevingne. Check out the photos below.

Ashley Benson isn't going to forget her 30th birthday for a long time. The former Pretty Little Liars alum celebrated her birthday on December 18. Several stars, including the Olsen twins aka Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, took to social media to shower Ashley with love and birthday wishes. While Ashley couldn't stop gushing over the wishes, she was taken by a surprise when her girlfriend Cara Delevingne gave her the best birthday surprise. Ashley took to her Instagram to reveal Cara took the actress on a trip to Morocco.

Ashley revealed it has been on her bucket list for the longest time. In the pictures shared, the lovebirds share a meal on a hot air balloon, enjoy a ride on a buggy and explore the dessert, among many other activities. Ashley shared the pictures with the caption, "I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side." "I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet," she added.

Check out Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's Moroccon trip photos below:

On Ashley's birthday, Cara shared a slew of photos of the birthday girl with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters. It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious."

Check out Cara's birthday post for Ashley below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson kiss like nobody is watching at the US Open Finals; Check out photos

Credits :Instagram

Read More