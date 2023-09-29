Cara Delevingne's topless tattoo reveal sparks controversy; fans rush to rescue

Cara Delevingne has caused a bit of a stir with her latest tattoo. The 31-year-old model and actress posed topless in photos shared by tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni to reveal her new ink, the definition of the Italian word 'dormiveglia.'

Nangeroni's post defined 'dormiveglia' as a noun meaning "the place that stretches between sleeping and walking." However, the internet nearly went into a frenzy over the topless photo and what some perceived as a spelling error in the definition. Many believed it should have said "waking" instead of "walking." Cara took to the comments to clarify the topless pose, stating that, “Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on.” She emphasized, “I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you x.”

While some questioned the necessity of posing topless for an arm tattoo, others praised the tattoo's design and its location on her arm. One Instagram user commented, "Wow 🔥, but (and I hope I’m not offending) why is she topless for an arm tattoo? 😅" While another wrote about the typo error saying, "Nooo….you spelled it wrong 😑 it’s supposed to be “waking” not WALKING 😭" and a third person brought gender equality in it staing, "The naked question is never asked with men right ? 🤔🤔🤔" these questioning comments were meant with others praising the art. A commentator defended, "secret: without a bra the focus falls on the tattoo. if you only see that she is naked, you don't deserve beauty and art!" a second person took to comments to also clarify about shirtless man comment saying, "I don't understand all the comments about her being naked, I didn't even see that she was at first (probably too focused on the tattoo itself) ... If you check his account, there are lots of photos of shirtless men, even just for an arm tattoo, but there's never any comment about them being naked. Is it because she's a woman that she can't be naked (obviously if she wants to)? Maybe I'm too naive... don't get me wrong, I'd certainly think that if the idea of seeing her naked was his, it would be super weird but I'd like to think she was okay with posing that way." The tattoo artist himself, Matteo Nangeroni, expressed his honor and pleasure in working with the famous model. Another one defended her, "She’s not wearing bra to let puritans get triggered. I only see an amazing portrait and a beautiful woman that has no problems to show her body. We are in 2023 guys, open your minds."

Significance of Cara Delevingne's other tattoos

Cara Delevingne is no stranger to tattoos, with numerous inkings all over her body. She often gets tattoos that match those of important people in her life. For example, she and fellow model Kaia Gerber have 'Solemate' tattoos on their feet. Delevingne also shares a dripping rose tattoo with her friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star, Selena Gomez. She even debuted identical red rose tattoos with Paris Jackson after the Oscars.

