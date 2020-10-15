Cardi B accidentally posts nudes while in bed with ex Offset; Asks ‘Lord, why you have to make me so stupid’

After accidentally posting her nudes to Instagram, Cardi B spoke up about the now-deleted images in question through an Instagram Live. Scroll down to see what she said.

Cardi B and Offset certainly don’t seem to be splitting up anytime soon. The 28-year-old WAP rapper revealed that she was in bed with her estranged Migos husband when she accidentally posted her nude photo to Instagram. “I’m leaning in the f–king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f–king picture and then I f–king press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa,’” she explained during her Instagram Live.

He then confirmed that she posted a “picture of the f–king tit!” “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s–t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet,” she went on to say.

In the same Instagram Live, Cardi also said: ‘” Lord, why the f*** you have to make me so f***ing stupid? Why, why, why?” Determined to move on from the incident, she added: “You know what, I’m not going to beat myself up about it. I’m just going to eat my breakfast and then I’m going to go to the party. “I am not going to think about it… No, I won’t. It is what it is. S*** happened. F*** it, it’s not even the first time. I used to be a stripper so whatever. Ay, dios mio.”

In case you missed it, Cardi also spent the weekend celebrating her birthday with Offset, from whom she filed for divorce in September. They were also seen packing on the PDA and kissing during the celebrations.

ALSO READ: Cardi B & ex Offset SPARK reconciliation rumours after sharing a kiss during the WAP singer’s birthday bash

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×