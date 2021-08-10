Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion TEASE new collaboration on their song WAP’s one year anniversary

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion recently celebrated the 1st anniversary of their hit song WAP! The Up singer took to Twitter to mark the special event and tweeted: “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

Retweeting her thoughts, Megan added: “Happy WAPIVERSARY, Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab,” she added. If you didn’t see the hit video, the single featured appearances from Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía, and Mulatto in the video. And even debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It was Cardi B’s fourth No. 1 and Megan’s second. Apart from singers Cardi B and Megan, actress Halle Berry also celebrated the 1st anniversary of the track with an edited rendition of the music video, adding in her dance scene from “B.A.P.S”. “Unseen footage from #WAP video,” Berry tweeted. “Happy 1-year ladies.”

If you didn’t know, last year, Cardi B admitted that she even wanted to feature Lizzo in the legendary music video. Speaking with Hot 97 (via Billboard), Cardi revealed just why it didn’t work out. “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town,” she shared. Cardi added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything. It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

