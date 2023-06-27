Cardi B and Offset: A look back into the couple's relationship and love story

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by a secret wedding, a cheating scandal, and the joy of welcoming their baby girl.

The couple, known for their chart-topping hits like WAP and Pure Water, exchanged vows in a private ceremony in September 2017. Interestingly, their journey began with a first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston earlier that year, igniting a spark that led them down the aisle.

In July 2017, Cardi B and Offset shared the exciting news that they were expecting a child together. Their joy was realized in July 2018 when they welcomed their adorable baby girl named Kulture into the world, adding another chapter to their eventful love story.

Cardi B and Offset's ping-pong relationship

Cardi B and Offset's relationship faced a significant challenge when videos surfaced allegedly showing Offset with other women in late 2017 and early 2018. Despite the turmoil, Cardi initially chose to stand by her partner. However, in December 2018, she announced their split, stating that they had grown out of love.

In an Instagram video, she emphasized that they were not together anymore but expressed her ongoing love for him as the father of their daughter. Yet, just two months later, Cardi had a change of heart and decided to reconcile with Offset, giving their relationship another chance.

After giving birth, Cardi B reflected on her decision to reconcile with Offset instead of proceeding with the divorce. Speaking on E News' Daily Pop, the rapper acknowledged the challenges they faced as a couple and the need to deepen their understanding of each other. However, she expressed immense happiness and emphasized that their relationship goes beyond just marriage.

Cardi highlighted the significance of their family bond, unity, and friendship, where they support and have each other's backs. Despite the hurdles they encountered, Cardi B believes that staying together has brought her unparalleled joy and fulfillment.

Offset accuses Cardi B of cheating

Offset recently took to his now-deleted Instagram story to accuse his wife, Cardi B, of infidelity. On June 26, Offset shared a controversial message that implied Cardi had been unfaithful. The explicit nature of the accusation caught the attention of fans and media outlets. However, neither Offset nor Cardi B have provided further clarification or details regarding the allegation.

The social media post stirred speculation and raised questions about the state of their relationship, leaving fans curious about the circumstances surrounding the accusation.

After Offset's accusations, the Bodak Yellow singer took to Twitter Spaces to address the allegations head-on. With a firm tone, Cardi B denied the accusations and defended herself against the claims. She pointed out the irony of being accused by someone who may be guilty themselves, emphasizing her own innocence.

As she asserted her innocence, she made it clear that if she were involved with anybody, it would not be kept a secret.