Cardi B and Offset throw birthday bash for daughter Kulture; show united front post cheating allegations

In late June this year, Offset fired cheating allegations at Card B , which started a passionate public back and forth between the couple. Cardi B replied to Offset online, telling him to not accuse her of things he's done. Amidst the cheating allegations, it looks like Cardi B and Offset are now putting up a united front. The two were seen celebrating their daughter's birthday in style.

Did Cardi and Offset patch up?

Cardi B and her husband Offset, celebrated their daughter Kulture's birthday following the cheating allegations the couple fired at each other last month. On Sunday, they threw an elaborate Mario themed party to mark their first born's birthday.

The rapper took to her Instagram to share a few snippets of the celebrations for Kulture's fifth birthday. The rapper couple are also parents to Wave Set, their youngest.

At the recent soiree, the star of the party, Kulture, was seen wearing an enchanting pink Princess Peach-inspired ball gown by Christian Dior, completed with a train. The Bodak Yellow singer was visibly having a fantastic time at the themed kids' celebration.

Previously, the couple had already thrown a party for Kulture at New Jersey's Nickelodeon Universe, located in the American Dream Mall. On that occasion, they gifted their daughter with a luxurious Hermès Birkin bag.

The feud between Cardi B and Offset

In June, Offset posted an Instagram story accusing Cardi B of cheating on him. The female rapper on the other hand responded to these accusations by starting a Twitter Space conversation and singing a verse from Keyshia Cole's ‘I should have cheated’.

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!," sang Cardi B.

She fired back at Offset saying that she can't engage in any intimate relationships with a "regular degular shmegular" person, because "they gonna tell the world", as well as that she can't possibly cheat with someone from the industry because they're also going to tell.

About the feud between the couple, a source had told People magazine, “They're just having a little quarrel. They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do"

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the couple found themselves in a whirlpool of cheating rumors. Back in 2018, just after 2 months of the couple being engaged, Offset was caught in a scandal red-handed when a picture of him surfaced online lying in bed with multiple women.

