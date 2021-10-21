Cardi B and Penn Badgley strike a cute internet friendship as they fangirl over each other on Twitter

Cardi B and You star Penn Badgley are new internet besties and we bet you won't be able to get enough of their sweet exchanges. It all started with Cardi B showing everyone how big a fan of the Netflix series You, she is as she retweeted a fan tweet where Badgley spoke about his relationship with social media and how he appreciates how Cardi B handles it. Reacting to the same, Cardi wrote, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous."

After seeing Cardi B's response, Penn further retweeted the WAP singer's tweet and wrote, "I-" as he expressed his shock. The interaction between the duo further continued as Cardi B tagged Badgley in a video where a little boy gets up close to the camera and asks, "Is that you? Is that me?" He adds, "No that's not!"

A while later, it was observed that both Cardi and Penn also changed their display photos to each other's pictures on Twitter, thus sealing the deal of this amazing internet friendship.

Check out their Twitter exchange here:

For the unreversed, the start of this amazing friendship began with an old clip of Penn talking about Cardi B that went viral where he said, "When I try to do something on social media, it's pathetic. really appreciate people who have this totally second-nature relationship to it, because that's when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more. Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship."

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish to Cardi B, here's a look at celebrities who are MAJOR fans of Squid Game