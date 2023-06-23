Cardi B and Tasha K beef: Why are the two fighting? EXPLAINED

Cardi B and Tasha K are no strangers to public feuds, but their latest clash has caught the attention of fans and media alike. The verbal sparring began with Tasha's comments about Cardi's second album and escalated quickly. Here's a breakdown of the key events that have unfolded so far.

ALSO READ: Cardi B shuts down feud rumours with Billie Eilish at Met Gala after party

Cardi B strikes back at Tasha K over TakeOff comments

In response to Tasha's tweet, where she questioned Cardi's behavior following Takeoff's passing, the Grammy-winning rapper fired back with a scathing response. Cardi expressed her outrage, stating that Tasha's attempt to use Takeoff to make a point was disgusting. She defended her possession of guns for protection as a rapper but also made veiled threats regarding Tasha's finances and her child's future. Cardi B's tweet read, "And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to this day."

ALSO READ: Was Cardi B's 'predator' tweet a dig at Dalai Lama's controversial video? Here's what we know

Tasha K continues to Taunt Cardi B

Despite Cardi's strong response, Tasha K didn't back down. Through social media posts, she continued to provoke Cardi and took aim at her personal life. Tasha's Instagram post not only referenced the tension between Cardi and the Migos but also hinted at financial matters and delays surrounding Cardi's forthcoming album. Her subsequent apology letter, seemingly sarcastic, further added fuel to the fire, suggesting that her actions were responsible for hindering Cardi's progress. "I'm really missing #themigos, too bad they let a bitter, angry stripper come in between them, drug&rob them of their dreams.... Cause we remember your last words to the late great #takeoff," Tasha wrote on Instagram.In her apology letter, Tasha wrote, "It's my fault as to why y'all don't have a 2nd album. She's been in court with me for 6 years distracted from her purpose. Now going on 7. I'm so sorry for distracting yall queen! It's all my fault."

As the feud intensifies, fans eagerly await further developments. Neither Cardi B nor Tasha K has made any official statements regarding the ongoing conflict. It remains to be seen whether the two will find a resolution or if their animosity will escalate further. In the meantime, Cardi's fans continue to anticipate her highly anticipated second album while keeping a close eye on her social media interactions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Cardi B blast two women after they mocked a TikToker clicking pictures at a ball game?