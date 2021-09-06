Cardi B announces the birth of her second child with husband Offset; SEE PHOTO

Rapper Cardi B has recently announced the birth of her second child with husband Offset. Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two posted an adorable picture of her carrying the baby in her arms along with Offset. The three of them still seem to be in the hospital where Cardi B gave birth to the newborn baby.

Writing the date as the caption, Cardi’s post also has dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis! According to Cardi B’s post, the baby was born on September 4. Cardi B and Offset also have a daughter aged 3 years, Kulture Kiari who will now be a big sister! While the picture shows the three of them, the newborn’s face is hidden in the picture.

Take a look at Cardi B’s post:

Fans in the comment section have been appreciating the post and supporting Cardi B on being a mother to another baby. The rapper had earlier made the surprise announcement of being pregnant for the second time in June during a performance at the BET Awards where she performed with Offset and his group Migos.

She later confirmed the news on Twitter as well while showing off her baby bump. Husband Offset was also mentioned in her tweet! While the two were too secretive about the new baby, they had revealed that Kulture was too excited to be a big sister!

Meanwhile, rapper Offset is also the father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6. Cardi B, 28, and Offset 29 had secretly tied the knot in 2017, but the WAP rapper had filed for divorce after three years of their marriage due to Offset’s alleged infidelity.

