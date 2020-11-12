  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cardi B apologises for offending Indian culture after posing as Goddess Durga; Says ‘That was not my intent’

Cardi B previously posed as Goddess Durga for a magazine cover and recently apologised for offending Indian culture with her stint.
15757 reads Mumbai
Cardi B apologises for offending Indian cultureCardi B apologises for offending Indian culture after posing as Goddess Durga; Says ‘That was not my intent’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cardi B recently apologised in an Instagram story for posing as Goddess Durga on the cover of a footwear magazine for its November 2020 issue. The cover features Cardi B with 10 hands, but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe. In the video, the rapper said, “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.”

 

She added, “When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future.” Cardi B is seen wearing an off-shoulder red Georges Hobeika dress for the cover photo. The magazine, Footwear News, explained Cardi B’s pose and wrote on Instagram, “…she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

 

 

Netizens, however, were unhappy with the concept of the photoshoot and called out the rapper for hurting sentiments. One Twitter user wrote, “Cardi B did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. She can’t get away with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”

 

ALSO READ: Cardi B deletes Twitter after fans ‘harass’ Offset; Says ‘some of y’all act like I be sleeping with y’all’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Cardi B smokes 3 cigarettes at once while watching US Election coverage; Fans relate to the WAP singer
Cardi B SLAMS troll who said black artists ‘depreciate value of Birkin bags’; Says ‘Actually, we add value’
Cardi B’s cousin and Offset in police custody after run in with Trump fans; Migos rapper streams incident live
Cardi B deletes Twitter after fans ‘harass’ Offset; Says ‘some of y’all act like I be sleeping with y’all’
Cardi B reconciles with ex Offset after WILD Vegas birthday; Says ‘It’s hard not to talk to your best friend’
Cardi B accidentally posts nudes while in bed with ex Offset; Asks ‘Lord, why you have to make me so stupid’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement