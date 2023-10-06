Cardi B attempts famous TikTok hack to fix wardrobe mishap in a topless video

Cardi B is a fashion guru who can handle any style crisis. Recently, while on a plane, the Drip rapper faced a wardrobe emergency, but she did not panic. Instead, she used some clever TikTok tricks to save the day. Here's the beef about what happened.

Cardi B goes topless to resolve a wardrobe malfunction

Cardi B shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to show how she and her team tackled the problem like pros. In the video, she's seen covering her chest while a member of her crew uses a simple TikTok hack to adjust her silver bodycon dress. So, how did they do it? They gathered some fabric from the inside of the dress and used a ponytail holder or rubber band to bunch it together, creating a makeshift seam. Surprisingly, this quick fix works like magic, and Cardi proudly displays the result from every angle. She captioned the video, “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!!” Proving that Cardi isn't afraid to take fashion risks.

At the 2023 VMAs, she stunned everyone by wearing a Dilara Findikoglu gown and arm cuffs covered in hair clips and pearls. Her outfit even matched her husband Offset's hairstyle, which had silver pins. Later, she and Megan Thee Stallion wore matching bedazzled royal blue dresses to give a powerful performance on stage. Just a few days after that, while in New York City, Cardi continued her sexy style with a pearl-studded dress that left little to the imagination. The dress had a revealing halter neck and featured mesh and fishnet details with metallic rings connected to pearl chains.

Latest news about Cardi B

On a personal note, she recently celebrated her six-year wedding anniversary with Offset. They have two children together, a daughter named Kulture and a son named Wave. In a heartfelt Instagram post on September 20th, Cardi expressed her love and appreciation for her husband, highlighting his qualities as a supportive and caring partner. Here's what she shared.

Cardi has been busy with her music career, releasing a new single called Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion, which they performed live at this year's VMAs. Apart from Bongo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are also collaborating to create WAP2. The news has left fans beaming with anticipation and excitement.