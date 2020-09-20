  1. Home
Cardi B breaks silence on divorce news; REVEALS she was ‘Tired of not seeing things eye to eye’

Rapper Cardi B recently addressed fans for the first time since her divorce news broke, and wanted them to know that she is doing okay. The WAP singer also revealed the real reason behind the split.
Cardi B is sending love to her fans after seeing their support online after filing for divorce from Offset. The 27-year-old rapper and mom-of-one got on Instagram Live on Friday (September 18) and updated fans to let them know she sees them and she’s doing alright since splitting from Offset. “I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi shared. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed one tear.”

 

She also explained why she’s not as sad about her break up this time around. “This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating,” Cardi explained. “I’m seeing people [saying] ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*** complete lie.”

 

She then revealed the biggest reason for her and Offset‘s split. “I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

 

In case you missed it, Cardi announced her split from the Migos rapper--Offset earlier this week.

