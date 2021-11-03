​​Cardi B buys MASSIVE new house in New York; Says ‘This is one dream I can cross off’

Cardi B recently made a pretty big move! The singer and entertainer took to social media and announced that she’s bought a new house in New York City! “These days I don’t just live in one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!” Cardi quipped on Instagram along with a photo of herself standing in the grand foyer of her new home.

She continued: “I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”

While Cardi feels very accomplished at the time, the singer noted that she still has many goals she needs to tick off. “I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!” For those unversed, Cardi is a NY native, she grew up in Washington Heights and visits the Big Apple all the time to visit her family.

The news of the WAP singer’s big purchase comes just days after it was announced that she’s hosting the AMAs this year. AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins announced yesterday that Cardi B is set to "bring her infectious energy" to the award show. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever," Collins added.

Also read: ​​American Music Awards get rapper Cardi B to host the show this year