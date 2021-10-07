Cardi B calls Selena Gomez 'adorable' after receiving gift basket for her newborn son

Cardi B did not hold a baby shower this year as she anticipated the birth of her second kid but it didn't stop Selena Gomez from giving new mom Cardi B a gift basket after her newborn son was born. On Monday, the I Like It singer, 28, conveyed her gratitude to Selena, 29, by showing off the lavish gift on her Instagram Stories.

The new mom received a gift packed with beautiful plush animals and refreshments. However, the rapper gushed about the addition of an elephant plush animal, which was so big that it had to be wrapped individually. "I got this beautiful gift basket for son son! With this little bear from Selena Gomez! It's so cute and it's got treats for me... you know I get hungry at the nighttime. Thank you Selena Gomez, you're so adorable!" Cardi gushed as she showed the present online.

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Cardi also received gifts from Lizzo, Mickey Guyton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jennifer Aniston, in addition to Selena Gomez. However, Cardi and Offset, who have been married since 2017, revealed at the beginning of the month that they had given birth to a boy together. Despite the fact that she announced the birth of her younger kid on September 6, she has yet to reveal what he is named.

Interestingly, they also have a three-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari apart from their newborn son. Cardi also recently revealed in July that she chose not to hold a baby shower for her second kid since it was 'too near' to her daughter's extravagant birthday.

ALSO READ:Cardi B OPENS UP on not having a baby shower for her second child with Offset