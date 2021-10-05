Cardi B can’t stop gushing about hubby Offset as he walks for Balenciaga at PFW

Cardi B was all praises for husband Offset after he took to the Paris Fashion Week runway as a model for Balenciaga. The rapper had the crowd and fans cheering for him as he walked the show for Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2022 show during PFW, like the supportive wife she is, Cardi B was also among the crowd and also posted words of encouragement on Instagram.

While posting photos from the show, Cardi B wrote: “Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show.” Offset also shared a closer view of his outfit for the grand show via Instagram and also thanked the designer for giving him the opportunity to participate in the event.

In other news, Cardi and Offset recently welcomed their second child together in early September. Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two shared the announcement with a picture of her carrying the baby in her arms along with Offset, the new mom looked chic in a silk headscarf and an LV blanket. The three of them were seemingly still at the hospital. Writing the date as the caption, Cardi’s post also had dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis! According to Cardi B’s post, the baby was born on September 4. The WAP singer and Offset also have a daughter aged 3 years, Kulture Kiari who will now be a big sister! While the picture shows the three of them, the newborn’s face was hidden in the picture.

