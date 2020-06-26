Cardi B cancelled the #CardiBIsOver party on Twitter with one video and a TON of sass

Cardi B had the best response to being called “cancelled” on Twitter. The rapper clapped back in the best way. Read on to know what she had to say.

Cardi ﻿B just cancelled her cancellation. The 27-year-old rapper was understandably hit with many emotions when she woke up on Thursday, June 25, to the "# CardiBIsOverParty" trending. Confusion pounded more in Cardi B's brain as she took to her social media to straighten the record. “I woke up and I‘m seeing that they’re trying to make ‘Cardi B Is Cancelled Party.’ I’m like… I’m not doing anything,” she initially said. The Grammy winner then went on to dispel several allegations, including that she’s feuding with Ariana Grande.

“My cancel party story,” Cardi B titled her Instagram video. “So people made this ridiculous lie of me on twitter. I’m glad I pulled up all the receipts and DEBUNKED ALL OF IT. It’s crazy the time and energy people put to try to destroy you but this was JUST RIDICULOUS.” Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture adorably photobombs her parents on purpose.

“It proves to me that I intimidate anybody that has any hate towards me that they will find any possible way to break me,” the Be Careful singer continued. “YOU CAN’T BREAK ME! Bring up my past and everything I said.” Above all else, she insisted that no one is going to take her down, “I will not run away from social media, I will not be discouraged from my work.”

The Hustlers star went on to address rumours swirling around, including various “fights” she was in with fellow music giants. “Ariana Grande? I don‘t even have a problem with her,” she said. “Why would I ever talk about her? I like her music. I don’t know her like that.” The same went for Lil’ Kim, who she said she adores. “I love Lil Kim and I respect her and admire her, but I don’t personally know her,” she further added.

As soon as Cardi B spoke out, things turned around. “#CardiBIsComing” and “#WeLoveYouCardi” began trending instead, proving the power of Cardi’s voice. “I‘m seeing so much love from, not only my fans, but just random people that are not fan account pages, are just having my back,” she tweeted. “I’m so thankful, I’m so grateful for you guys. Thank you for making those other hashtags trend.”

