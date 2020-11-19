Cardi B CLAPS BACK at trolls after being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year; Tells ‘crybabies’ to ‘eat it up’

Cardi B recently responded to criticism after being named as Billboard’s Woman Of The Year. In a video posted on Instagram, the WAP singer defended herself extensively, scroll down to see what she said.

Billboard recently announced that they will be honouring some major women this year! It was announced that Cardi B has been named Woman of the Year at the 2020 Billboard’s Women in Music event, which will take place on Thursday, December 10th. After the news went live, the WAP singer received a lot of backlash on social media, as she’s only released one song in 2020 –WAP alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Soon after, clap back queen Cardi B took to social media to shut down those who criticised her recent win of Billboard’s Woman Of The Year award.

In a video posted to Instagram, Cardi listed the impact the song has had since its release back in August. “For you crybabies, that’s like ‘what? she only got one song’ – yeah I got that song, bitch,” she said. “You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months. The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah, bitch, that one,” she said.

She also outlined how she’s used her platform in other ways in the past year, specifically by working with politicians like Bernie Sanders and President-elect Joe Biden. “For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump,” she said. “I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, bitch,” she added. Cardi then closed her video by telling her critics that she “won’t ever change. Eat it up, I’m just that bitch.”

More on the event, Billboard also announced that Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the prestigious Icon Award for her impact on the music industry and the greater artistic community. The 2020 Hitmaker Award recipient this year will be Dolly Parton. while Dua Lipa will be receiving the Powerhouse Award, after her music dominated streaming, sales and radio this year. Chloe x Halle will receive the Rising Star Award Presented by Honda, and Jessie Reyez will be honoured with the American Express Impact Award. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Billboard’s Women in Music will be going virtual this year, with host Teyana Taylor.

