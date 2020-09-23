Cardi B clears the air about reason behind her divorce; SLAMS trolls for labelling split as a publicity stunt

Cardi B is defending herself against trolls claiming that her divorce from Offset was a publicity stunt. The rapper went live on Instagram to give social media users clarity on the reason behind her split.

Cardi B took to her Instagram Live on Monday (September 21) to address some rumours about her estranged husband Offset after filing for divorce last week. Specifically, there are two rumours going around about the filing. The first rumour that Cardi B decided to address is that Offset potentially got another woman pregnant. “People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the s–t came from. Ain’t that about a b*tch,” she said on the Live.

“That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing… what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.” “I want to address another bulls–t that I heard,” Cardi said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f–king dollars?”

“They’re like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called Me Gusta out.’ First, of all, Me Gusta is not even my record, it’s Anitta‘s record. So I’m not even getting a huge piece of the song,” Cardi explained.

“I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of f–king followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f–king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?

