  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cardi B clears the air about reason behind her divorce; SLAMS trolls for labelling split as a publicity stunt

Cardi B is defending herself against trolls claiming that her divorce from Offset was a publicity stunt. The rapper went live on Instagram to give social media users clarity on the reason behind her split.
1970 reads Mumbai
Cardi B clears the air about reason behind her divorce; SLAMS trolls for labelling split as a publicity stuntCardi B clears the air about reason behind her divorce; SLAMS trolls for labelling split as a publicity stunt
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cardi B took to her Instagram Live on Monday (September 21) to address some rumours about her estranged husband Offset after filing for divorce last week. Specifically, there are two rumours going around about the filing. The first rumour that Cardi B decided to address is that Offset potentially got another woman pregnant. “People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the s–t came from. Ain’t that about a b*tch,” she said on the Live. 

 

“That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing… what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.” “I want to address another bulls–t that I heard,” Cardi said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f–king dollars?”

 

“They’re like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called Me Gusta out.’ First, of all, Me Gusta is not even my record, it’s Anitta‘s record. So I’m not even getting a huge piece of the song,” Cardi explained. 

 

“I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of f–king followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f–king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?

 

ALSO READ: Lizzo sends Cardi B MASSIVE flower bouquet amidst divorce news from Offset; Says ‘Know that you are loved’

Credits :Cardi B Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement