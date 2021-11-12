Cardi B CONFESSES she wanted to 'bite' Halle Berry's shoulder after meeting her; Here's why

Cardi B had the strangest thing to say about her first meet with Halle Berry. The singer who has produced the music for the actress' upcoming directorial Bruised, took to Twitter to spill the tea on their meet. Cardi B has already been raging a storm on the micro-blogging site with her hilarious interactions with fellow celebs. After gushing over Robert Pattinson, Cardi B recently fangirled over Halle Berry.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B re-shared a post that showed the two amazing divas in an interaction where they spoke to each other on some spicy topics. After Halle Berry originally shared the video of her interaction with the rapper and wrote, "I'm still crying at this" while tagging Cardi B, the WAP singer immediately re-shared it along with an amazing appreciation tweet for Berry.

Cardi B in her tweet, mentioned her excitement about meeting the actress and wrote, "Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder.BRUISED project comes out Nov19th."

Fans couldn't stop praising Cardi B for fangirling over Berry in the best manner. Previously, the rapper showed similar excitement while sharing a post fawning over Robert Pattinson as she wrote, "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" Not to mention the amazing internet friendship she recently formed with You star Penn Badgley after the duo began interacting on Twitter and soon Netflix even pitched for the rapper to be a part of the next season.

