Cardi B considers moving to Nigeria amidst US Iran tension; Nigerian government ready to welcome the star

Triggered by the recent airstrikes on Iran by the USA, Cardi B is considering applying for Nigerian citizenship and the Nigerian government is happy to take her in. The situation between the two countries recently escalated following a US airstrike that ended up killing Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani. Shortly after the news went viral, social media users slammed US President Donald Trump for green-lighting the bizarre operation. Various American celebrities also criticised Trump and as a result of this heavy backlash, World War III started trending on social media, and people started sharing dark memes and joked about the seriousness of the situation.

The whole issue enraged various United States citizens, including the famous American rapper who took to social media to announce her displeasure and revealed that she is considering leaving her country to settle in Nigeria. “Naaaaa these memes are fuckin (nervous laughter and crying emoji) but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” she tweeted on January 4. Cardi also shared an edited image of Offset in traditional Nigerian clothes and wrote, “Convince him to move with me.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

While Cardi’s fans just brushed the tweet off as a joke, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigeria’s diaspora commission, caught wind of the rapper’s post and invited her to settle in Nigeria. Replying to Cardi’s tweet Abike wrote, “@iamcardib As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.” Just last month, Cardi was in Nigeria to headline a festival, and during her performance on stage expressed how much she fell in love with the country. The local media outlets praised the rapper for exploring their county’s culture during her visit.

