Cardi B DEFENDS ex Offset from trolls: I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child's father

Cardi B recently defended her ex-husband Offset from trolls on social media after filing for divorce last month. Scroll down to read what she said.

Cardi B is sticking up for her ex-husband Offset. In a now-deleted tweet, the 27-year-old WAP rapper said that even though she doesn’t talk to the 28-year-old Migos rapper, she will continue to defend him against fans. “I don’t give a f–k if you don’t like him,” Cardi wrote on Twitter (via People magazine) in response to a fan who said it’s fans’ “right to drag” Offset.

“I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child's father. I will slap the s–t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture,” Cardi said in reference to the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

“If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s–t,” Cardi concluded. In case you didn't know, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month.

If you missed it, Offset recently reacted to Cardi calling herself single. This week, Cardi posted a hot photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling.” And fans quickly noticed that Offset double-tapped the photo, giving it a “like” on the social media platform.

ALSO READ: Cardi B files for DIVORCE from Offset days after sharing a cryptic post on 'wasting her time'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×