Cardi B defends Offset after backlash over gifting their daughter Kulture a Birkin bag on her 2nd birthday

Cardi B stood up for Rapper Offset after he gave their 2-year-old daughter Kulture a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday. Cardi took to Instagram stories to defend Offset and express her annoyance over the criticism.

Cardi B and Offset's daughter turned 2 years old last week. To celebrate, the 28-year-old Migos member gifted the child a pink Birkin bag. Offset posted a video of the little one opening the present on Instagram Wednesday. "Look! Wow! It's pretty," the rapper said, later adding, "It's yours mama." The mini fashionista, who donned a matching pink dress, then held her new accessory. "OK, girl!" Offset said. "I see you, beautiful baby! It's your Birkin."

The price of the item wasn't revealed; however, Birkins can cost thousands—if not hundreds of thousands—of dollars. While some fans found the video adorable, others raised their eyebrows over the high-end item.

"Damn, that bag worth more than my annual salary," one follower wrote in the comments section underneath the video. "Why does a 2-year-old need that?" another social media user added. "She's probably more excited about the box," another fan commented.

Cardi took to Instagram Stories to defend her man giving their daughter the gift. "I hate when people, like, when a celebrity buys their kids jewellery and, like you know, designer s--t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'" the 27-year-old Money rapper said in a video. "Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants; kids go to fancy places; celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid."

The Grammy winner then said "it's not up to what the kids like"—arguing that, if it were up to the kids, then "they'd be outside in diapers." "Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s--t," she added. "So I'm not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match mommy," Cardi concluded.

