Cardi B deletes Twitter after fans ‘harass’ Offset; Says ‘some of y’all act like I be sleeping with y’all’

Cardi B recently deleted her Twitter account after fans started trolling the WAP singer for her on and off relationship with Offset. She explained her move via Instagram Live, scroll down to see what she said.

Cardi B recently said goodbye to Twitter! E! News recently reported that the 28-year-old rapper had deleted her account just after firing back at haters and hypocritical fans, who were “harassing” her on and off partner Offset. “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f***ing Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” Cardi shared in an Instagram Live, which has since expired.

She went on, saying, “I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there, and because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

Cardi also mentioned how some fans have been attacking Offset, who she revealed she was back together with after filing for divorce. “Then you guys want to be harassing this n—a. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f***ing sense.”

Cardi continued, “Y’all want to call yourself fans, I don’t give a f***. I’m tired of it. I do whatever the f*** I want to do. I love my fans and I’m grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all.” “Offset is not the only f***ing problem that I deal with,” she added. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

For the unversed, Cardi B filed for divorce from the aMigos rapper in September. Last week, the duo sparked reunion rumours after they were spotted together at her 28th birthday party in Vegas. Offset also gifted the WAP singer a customised Rolls Royce truck. Soon after Cardi’s birthday festivities, the singer announced that she is getting back together with Offset. The duo also shares a daughter together--Kulture.

ALSO READ: Cardi B reconciles with ex Offset after WILD Vegas birthday; Says ‘It’s hard not to talk to your best friend’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×