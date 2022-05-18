Cardi B drops a tutorial video showing how to change diapers with long nails; Daughter Kulture makes a cameo

Cardi B is acing motherhood and to show how she's managing doing the same while remaining her trendy best, the rapper dropped a tutorial video that showed how to change baby diapers while wearing super long nails. The mother of two, was seen teaching netizens how she does it so efficiently for her son by sharing a tutorial video that showed her practising on a teddy bear.

After new mom Kash Doll asked Cardi B on Twitter, "Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib." The WAP singer responded with a video of herself showing how to do it. Sharing the video, Cardi B wrote on her Twitter, "Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video," adding three laughing Emojis."Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices."

Check out Cardi B's post here:

In the clip, Cardi B was seen flaunting long red nails. In the video, she showed off her strategy for using the diaper to help wipe if there's "too much poop" and said, "You always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks." The rapper's daughter Kulture was also seen making a cameo in the video as she asked her mom in a surprising tone about what she was up to.

The rapper also mentioned how it may be because she has two kids that she can probably do it a little faster and added, "Probably because I've been wearing nails this long since I was 10." Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, son Wave Set Cephus on September 4.

ALSO READ: Cardi B OPENS UP on not having a baby shower for her second child with Offset