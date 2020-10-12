Cardi B & ex Offset SPARK reconciliation rumours after sharing kiss during the WAP singer’s birthday bash

Cardi B recently celebrated her 28th birthday party with ex-husband Offset and was seen getting cosy with her ex-beau. The Migos rapper also gave the WAP singer a Rolls Royce as her birthday present.

Cardi B‘s on-again, off-again relationship with Offset is still going strong as the duo celebrated the WAP singer’s birthday today. The rapper, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday (October 11), rang in the occasion with a big celebration in Las Vegas. The bash included a big celebration with her friends, including her now-ex-husband, Offset.

While the two broke up last month after Cardi filed for divorce, they seemed to be getting cosy again in videos posted on his Instagram Stories. Later in the night, the two were photographed kissing and packing on the PDA. It’s unclear if the duo has officially reconciled their romance, but according to reports by TMZ, he bought Cardi a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday.

According to Instagram stories from Cardi’s Vegas bash, the singer was also seen giving Offset a lap dance at one point during the party. WAP co-singer Meghan Thee Stallion, who was also present at the celebrations also posted a couple of videos from the night which showed the couple being handsy.

