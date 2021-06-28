Cardi B expecting second baby with Offset; Reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021

Cardi B joined Offset for a performance at BET Awards 2021 and surprised everyone with her pregnancy reveal as she flaunted her baby bump.

Cardi B is all set to welcome another baby with Offset and the rapper revealed the big news at BET Awards 2021 during her smashing performance. The rapper revealed the big news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening. Cardi surprised fans after she took to the stage wearing a black bodysuit with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.

The rapper left fans absolutely surprised with this news considering how well she has been hiding her pregnancy for so long. Cardi and Offset are already parents to their daughter Kulture Kiari, who will be turning 3 in July this year. Cardi's pregnancy news received a warm welcome from everyone at the awards including host Taraji P. Henson who joked, "Cardi B and Offset, giving us life - literally."

Shortly after her performance at the awards, Cardi also took to Instagram to share the post with a picture from her maternity photoshoot where she is seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed nude along with what looked like white paint all over her body.

Watch Cardi B's pregnancy reveal during her performance at BET Awards Here

Cardi seems to enjoy breaking the news of her pregnancy through live shows considering the rapper had announced her previous pregnancy on a show as well. It was on Saturday Night Live in August 2018 that she had confirmed she was expecting her first baby.

Cardi's pregnancy post received several congratulatory messages including from Khloe Kardashian, DJ Khaled among others who sent their love and wishes to her and Offset for the happy occasion.

ALSO READ: Cardi B talks about her 'powerful' character in F9: She’s just that b***h

Share your comment ×