Cardi B Faces Backlash For Comment On Fast Food Employee During Twitter Spat; Details HERE

Cardi B is facing flak for seemingly making fun of fast food workers while responding to a troll on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, June 3, the singer expressed her refusal to conform to industry or societal norms on the microblogging platform, thanking a fan for defending her against racist critics who don't agree with her “speech patterns.” This in turn led another X user to challenge the WAP singer by asking her to “get off twitter and get in the booth,” which she didn't like. However, Cardi, keeping her calm, engaged with the troll, and her comments here seem to have offended a handful of pop culture aficionados.

What did Cardi B say to evoke fury from netizens? Keep reading for details!

Cardi B allegedly shades McDonald's employee, gets slammed

Following the aforementioned X user’s advice to get in the booth, Cardi shared she plans exactly to do so, not on his advice but because it’s already on her calendar. Cardi then added for the troll, “Get off your break and make me a cheeseburger,” which some X users found hilarious and others did not. The latter half felt Cardi’s comment was demanding those who work in the fast food industry or any regular job for that matter.

In response, the Bodak Yellow rapper said she wasn't making fun of anyone’s occupation but was merely giving him a taste of his own medicine. “It's not job shaming babes…he told me to go do my job and I told him to do his,” she wrote on the social media platform, allegedly sarcastically adding, “We encouraging each other babes.”

For the record, Cardi B and her husband Offset collaborated with McDonald's in 2023 for their Valentine’s Day meal.

Cardi B on the work front

On the work front, The Please Me rapper features on Meghan Thee Stallion and Glorilla’s new remix of their viral hit Ehhthang Ehhthang. Titled Wanna Be (Remix), the collaborative effort is the second collaboration between Cardi B and Glorilla, following their 2022 Tomorrow 2.

The former and Meghan Thee Stallion also reunite after WAP and Bongos. Elsewhere, Cardi B is involved in a rap beef with Bia, who slammed Cardi in her new song, claiming that her husband, Offset, cheated on her at their home.

