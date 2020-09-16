  1. Home
Cardi B files for DIVORCE from Offset days after sharing cryptic post on 'wasting her time'

Singer Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset, her husband of three years. Scroll down for the details.
213209 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:14 pm
WAP singer Cardi B and rapper Offset have split. The 27-year-old entertainer has filed for divorce from the Migos superstar, People magazine reported on Tuesday (September 15). A divorce petition was filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus, Hollywood Unlocked first reported. Representatives have not yet responded for comment.

 

“It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for November 4, 2020. Wishing them both the best,” attorney and author Adrienne Lawrence wrote on Twitter along with a capture of the alleged filing.

 

Days before, Cardi posted a seemingly cryptic quote to her Instagram story: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” along with the caption, “it’s time.”

 

The two first got engaged back in 2017. They also got secretly married that year. The couple also once split after one year of marriage back in 2018 amid allegations of Offset‘s infidelity. She later revealed why she decided to stay with him a year later. They share one child together, Kulture, 2.

 

Credits : People magazine, Cardi B’s Instagram, Getty Images, Hollywood Unlocked

