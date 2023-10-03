Cardi B FINALLY responds to Kanye West after he alleged she 'replaced Nicki Minaj' and called her an Illuminati 'plant'

It was back in 2018 that some clips from an unreleased documentary made their way to the internet. This was where Kanye West was making comments about Cardi B and her rise into the industry. Kanye's comments about the rapper were certainly over the top he even mentioned the Illuminati's influence in the whole story. However, this week, it seems like the story is coming to a close as Cardi B responded to Kanye's clip praising her, as reported by TMZ. Here is what transpired this week and back in 2018.

Cardi B responds to Kanye West

Back in 2018, Kanye West unleashed a fiery rant in leaked footage from an unreleased documentary, taking aim at Cardi B during her meteoric rise to fame. In the clips, West accused Cardi of being an "industry plant" by the Illuminati, alleging that she didn't write her own lyrics. He even suggested she was deliberately positioned to replace Nicki Minaj.

The rant, filled with conspiracy theories and harsh criticisms, created a significant buzz on the internet and drew attention to his unfiltered opinions about Cardi's career and the music industry. The allegations also included assertions about Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, being a CIA agent. However, Cardi chose to remain silent on the matter back then. It was this week that the rapper took to Twitter, now X, to respond to another clip of Kanye talking about her.

In this clip from his interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye seems to be praising Cardi and her outspokenness. Cardi B tagged this post and put a heart emoji to it, depicting that she has chosen to overlook their past differences. Although the rapper did not make any comment or statement about it, the heart was enough to suggest that she appreciates Kanye praising her in public.

On the other hand, Kanye West continues to make headlines alongside his 'wife' Bianca Censori for odd reasons. As of now, Kanye is yet to make a comment in Cardi's response to this clip. It will be interesting to see what he has to say about this entire matter. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any relevant update on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

