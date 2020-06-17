  1. Home
Cardi B flaunts her bikini body in a video after trolls accuse her images are photoshopped; Watch

Cardi B hits back at trolls with a bikini body video of herself after she gets accused of photoshopping her pictures.
Cardi B is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. The 27-year-old rapper never shies away from speaking her mind and standing up for her beliefs. Cardi B recently shared a video of herself flaunting her bikini body in order to slam trolls that accused her and claimed that her images are photoshopped. She hit back at users who tried to body shame her and flaunted her bikini bod instead. Cardi B is not someone you mess with, the American rapper proves.

Cardi B took to her Instagram handle a day ago and shared a video of herself in a blue and white bikini. "I have to do this video…yesterday I posted a picture too spicy, and the haters claimed that I was Photoshopped, so now I gotta show y’all this motherf**ing body. I know a b**ch gained some weight. I have to make the thighs match the motherf**king a**," Cardi B showed off her figure and stated in her video:

"I know y’all ain’t bodyshaming me. I know I gained a little weight…it doesn’t matter though. A b**ch got lipo money," she added. A few days back, Cardi B had threatened a user who had posted her home address online and made it viral after their views about US President Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement didn't match. As a result, the user received a lot of backlash for making her personal details go viral and deleted his social media accounts.

