Cardi B flaunts her perfect curves in black gown at Paris Fashion Week amid Offset's cheating allegations

Known for her bold fashion choices and daring style, Cardi B made a striking appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old rapper turned heads as she graced the prestigious event in a stunning black dress. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a strapless top that highlighted her famously voluptuous curves, leaving onlookers in awe of her captivating presence.

All about Cardi B's iconic look at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B made a stunning entrance at the Paris Fashion Week. The rapper commanded attention with her stunning gown, which featured a captivating corset.

The gold trim along the bust matched her coordinated accessories, including shoes, bangles, and oversized earrings. With a stylish turban and striking makeup, Cardi B completed her bold look. Her long white nails and tattooed arms added to her overall aesthetic.

The star-studded event also saw the presence of renowned personalities such as Sabrina Elba, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Gwendoline Christie, along with a plethora of fashion enthusiasts eager to witness the prestigious affair.

Gwendoline Christie looked elegant in a tailored black suit that perfectly complemented her elegant frame. With minimal makeup, she styled her blonde locks in pin curls, sweeping them over one shoulder.

Sabrina opted for a blend of Country Western and chic, donning a patterned jacket with broad shoulders and a pretty white skirt.

Cardi B's rocky relationship with Offset

Cardi B's appearance at the Paris fashion week comes amidst reports of marital discord with her husband, Offset. A recently deleted post by Offset accused Cardi of infidelity, igniting a heated argument between the couple.

In response, Cardi took to Twitter with a peculiar rant, labeling Offset as spiraling. However, insiders suggest to PEOPLE magazine that their quarrels are not uncommon and they will work through their issues, as they have done in the past.

To counter Offset's shocking allegation, Cardi shared a recording on Twitter Spaces where she addressed the situation through a song, advising her fans not to pay attention to the claim.

In 2018, Cardi accused him of infidelity shortly after their daughter's birth. Despite announcing their separation, Offset pleaded publicly for another chance, and they ultimately reconciled. However, in 2020, Cardi filed for divorce, only to reconcile once again the following month.

