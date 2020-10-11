Cardi B gets birthday billboard dedicated to her in Hollywood from ex Offset; Thanks him saying ‘I love it’

Cardi B recently took to her social media and revealed that her ex-husband Offset got a photo of the WAP singer and their daughter Kulture on a Hollywood billboard for her 28th birthday.

Cardi B is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday (October 11) and her estranged husband Offset gave her a surprise present to kick off the weekend! The 28-year-old Migos rapper placed a birthday billboard for Cardi on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.

Cardi posted a video on her Instagram account from when she saw the billboard for the first time. It has a photo of Cardi and her daughter Kulture and reads, “Happy birthday Mommy. Love, Kulture.” “Oh my goodness, oh my God!” Cardi says in the video. She captioned the post, “Thank you sir, I love it.” Last month, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, but it seems like they are still on good terms.

In case you missed it, the WAP singer even took to social media to defend him this week after fans were throwing hate his way. In a now-deleted tweet, the 27-year-old WAP rapper said that even though she doesn’t talk to the 28-year-old Migos rapper, she will continue to defend him against fans. “I don’t give a f–k if you don’t like him,” Cardi wrote on Twitter (via People magazine) in response to a fan who said it’s fans’ “right to drag” Offset.

“I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child's father. I will slap the s–t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture,” Cardi said in reference to the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture. “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s–t,” Cardi concluded. In case you didn't know, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month.

