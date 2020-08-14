Cardi B GETS CANDID about politics during the BLM movement: I want a president who’s going to give us answers

Cardi B recently got candid about marriage, politics and music in her latest interview with Elle USA. The singer also spoke in detail about her new single WAP with Meghan Thee Stallion.

In an interview with Elle USA, the 27-year-old rapper opened up about never holding back from speaking her mind when it comes to politics, her marriage, and even her new music including her latest WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and the accompanying music video starring celebrities like Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, and more. Cardi B told the magazine: "My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b*tch," she said. "When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest b*tch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment."

She added, "But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it's going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments. I don't want to just put out a single and have people buy it because I'm Cardi. I want to put out really good music." And by the response that her latest single has garnered, we have a feeling "WAP" is similar to the type of music fans can expect on her upcoming second studio album.

Aside from the music, Cardi also spoke candidly about racism and politics, specifically, Breonna Taylor's death. "That is so insane to me," she said. "What they did to her is really f*cked up. What's the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn't what he did a crime? It's a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, 'I f*cked up. I don't this. I don't that.' Nothing. It's nothing. I don't even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable." "I want a president who understands the pain of the people."

Since we saw her sit down with Senator Bernie Sanders last year, the rapper has been very open about her opinion of President Trump and what she wants from a president for the American people. "He's not doing anything for anybody. He's just saying things that appease the same people. I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people," she shared. "I want a president who is going to give us answers."

Cardi also carefully pointed out that changes start with local elections, and encouraged her fans to get involved by voting at all levels. "You can vote for DAs. You can vote for mayors. You can vote for your district. Not everything is the president."

