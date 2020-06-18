Cardi B gets multiple new piercings amidst the quarantine phase; Watch Video

Cardi B screams in pain as she gets more piercings done on her body but the end result seems worth it all.

Cardi B has become more daring during the quarantine period. A few days ago, she hit back at a user who posted her home address online and made it viral. Then, Cardi B flaunted her bikini body on Instagram after a few fans accused her of photoshopping her images. She embraced her curves and shared a video on social media. And now the American rapper has recently got multiple piercings done on her body. As Cardi B sat down to get herself pierced, she screamed with pain but the end result was worth all the pain.

The 27-year-old already had one piercing on her neckline and she got two more added down in a straight line. Cardi B also got a piercing underneath her bottom lip. "This b**ch hurt. I forgot how it felt," Cardi B wrote. Her husband stood by her side to extend his support while Cardi B got herself pierced. A few days ago, she also gave her peacock hip tattoo a new makeover and posted a before and after collage of the same on social media. "So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted," Cardi B wrote.

Cardi B shared a video of herself a few days ago wherein she slammed trolls who claimed she photoshops her pictures. She admitted that she has gained some weight during the lockdown period but embraced herself. "Leave my rolls alone," she captioned her post. She also stated that even though she knows people aren't trying to body-shame her but she is okay with the fact that she has gained a little and feels no shame about it.

