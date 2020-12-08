Cardi B gets into a Twitter WAR after asking fans if she should buy a USD 88,000 purse; Says ‘Go cry about it’

Cardi B recently got into an argument with several social media users after she asked her fans if she should buy a USD 88,000 purse. Scroll down to see what she said.

Cardi B sent out a tweet asking fans if she should buy a USD 88,000 purse and it went about as well as you’d think this would go. “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it’s tempting,” she asked her followers on Twitter on Sunday (December 6). Well, the tweet quickly got a lot of attention from Cardi B‘s followers. Many Twitter users responded, pointing out that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and many cannot afford to eat and pay their bills. Cardi B quickly pointed out that she has been donating money all year when people began calling her out.

“Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ....If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you,” she said on Twitter. “I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated?” she added.

Cardi B then offered to match any donations anyone else made this year to help. The WAP singer even challenged her fans saying: “Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW!”

But this didn’t appease many people, as she still continued to receive backlash. One social media user said: “It doesn't matter how much money you give away, tweeting about buying an $88,000 purse in the midst of a pandemic where people are skipping meals and terrified that they'll be evicted, is deeply insensitive and unnecessary.” To which she replied: “Go cry about it.I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million dollar twice now you here. I didn’t offended no body,didn’t do nothing illegal .Im not going to apologize because I work my ass off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION!Ya want to be hurt so bad”

Then, Cardi B issued an apology, saying: “Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but.” She finally revealed that she is buying the bag, saying: “Definitely buying the bag now.”

ALSO READ: Cardi B deletes Twitter after fans ‘harass’ Offset; Says ‘some of y’all act like I be sleeping with y’all’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×