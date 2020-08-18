Cardi B gifted Megan Thee Stallion a CUSTOMISED Birkin bag after WAP topped Billboard Hot 100 charts

WAP singer Cardi B surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a personalised Hermes bag to celebrate the recent success of their new single. Earlier today, WAP topped Billboard Hot 100 charts and broke the record for the most streams for a song’s first week of release.

After the recent success of their new music video--WAP, Cardi B bought collaborator Megan Thee Stallion a very special gift to celebrate their new single, and it’s a massive success! The song just debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the record for the most streams for a song’s first week of release. To celebrate, Cardi sent Megana personalized Birkin big!

“My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something, not the birkinnnnnnnn. thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you! I wonder what I’m gonna get her @iamcardib,” Megan wrote on Instagram along with a video and some photos.

In case you missed it, the duo debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart today with their single WAP. The song was streamed 93 million times in the U.S. during the first week of release, which is the most ever streamed for a song in its first week. WAP also marks the first time a female rap collaboration has debuted at number one on the Hot 100.

This is Cardi‘s fourth number one on the Hot 100 following Bodak Yellow, I Like It, and Girls Like You. This is Megan‘s second number one following her song Savage, which topped the chart back in May.

After hearing the news, Cardi took to Instagram and shared excitement through a video. She said: “Number f–kin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on @billboard hot 100….I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion,” Cardi captioned the post. “I don’t even know how to thank you, I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans, Thank you the world for listening. Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it. Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later. Love ya WAAAAAAAPP.”

