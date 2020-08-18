  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cardi B gifted Megan Thee Stallion a CUSTOMISED Birkin bag after WAP topped Billboard Hot 100 charts

WAP singer Cardi B surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a personalised Hermes bag to celebrate the recent success of their new single. Earlier today, WAP topped Billboard Hot 100 charts and broke the record for the most streams for a song’s first week of release.
11818 reads Mumbai
Cardi B gifted Megan Thee Stallion a CUSTOMISED Birkin bag after WAP topped Billboard Hot 100 chartsCardi B gifted Megan Thee Stallion a CUSTOMISED Birkin bag after WAP topped Billboard Hot 100 charts

After the recent success of their new music video--WAP, Cardi B bought collaborator Megan Thee Stallion a very special gift to celebrate their new single, and it’s a massive success! The song just debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the record for the most streams for a song’s first week of release. To celebrate, Cardi sent Megana personalized Birkin big! 

 

“My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something, not the birkinnnnnnnn. thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you! I wonder what I’m gonna get her @iamcardib,” Megan wrote on Instagram along with a video and some photos.

 

In case you missed it, the duo debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart today with their single WAP. The song was streamed 93 million times in the U.S. during the first week of release, which is the most ever streamed for a song in its first week. WAP also marks the first time a female rap collaboration has debuted at number one on the Hot 100.

 

This is Cardi‘s fourth number one on the Hot 100 following Bodak Yellow, I Like It, and Girls Like You. This is Megan‘s second number one following her song Savage, which topped the chart back in May.

 

After hearing the news, Cardi took to Instagram and shared excitement through a video.  She said: “Number f–kin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on @billboard hot 100….I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion,” Cardi captioned the post. “I don’t even know how to thank you, I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans, Thank you the world for listening. Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it. Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later. Love ya WAAAAAAAPP.”

 

ALSO READ: Russell Brand faces criticism from fans over ‘mansplaining’ Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP music video

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement