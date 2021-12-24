Cardi B gifts husband Offset USD 2 MILLION on his 30th birthday; Quips ‘He literally got it all’

Cardi B recently celebrated her husband Offset’s 30th birthday with a big bang! This week, the WAP singer made headlines as she splurged on a luxurious sneaker-themed birthday party for the rapper and gifted him an unusual gift–a $2 million check! At the extravagant party, Offset was left in awe as Cardi said: "What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang! Babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift mothaf—a! That's $2 million, n—. Here you go! I love you."

The WAP singer also shared an inside look at the bash on her Instagram Story, she also shared that they'd be throwing $100,000 in singles for attendees. Offset was spotted throwing the $1 bills as she said, "I like his d—!" as she sang along to Drake's song Way 2 Sexy.

Cardi also shared the special moment on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all." The star-studded party had guests like Quavo, Takeoff, French Montana, The Game and NLE Choppa.

On his actual birthday last week, Cardi shared a carousel of photos of the couple on her Instagram, and wrote: "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together," she wrote. "I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I'm so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party"

