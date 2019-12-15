Cardi B goes overboard as she gifts husband Offset USD 500,000 in cash for his 28th birthday; Watch Video
Trust Cradi B to go crazy and the rapper won't disappoint. And proof of this was when the singer went all out to celebrate husband Offset's 28th birthday. The two also made a red carpet appearance. Wearing a barely there black full-length dress, Cardi B ringed in Offset's birthday with the most over-the-top gift. Taking to Instagram, Cardi B shared a video of revealing the gift to rapper Offset. In the video, Cardi began by saying, "You got every car, you got every jewelry, you got everything. What else can I give someone that got everything."
The 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper then signaled her friend to open the fridge which was behind Offset. As soon as her friend opened the refrigerator, there sat a cool $500,000 in cash. Yes, no biggie. A surprised Offset was obviously left a bit stunned by this gesture. Cardi shared athe video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Big daddy shlong Birthday. Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn (heart) Y O U.”
Check out the video below:
Th last few days were not one of the best for the couple as Offset's Instagram account was hacked and he was accused of sending a flirty direct message to Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade. Cardi B addressed the issue right away and shut down the rumours in a video message.
What are your thoughts on Cardi B's expensive gift for Offset? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments
That was ignorant and. Foolish. Not with his background. He cheats on Cardi. Lady you have a daughter. That was extreme. Cardi is trying to buy love your husband isn’t going to change. You should have gave a donation to the hungry and homeless
I'm more excited to see the IRS contact them
