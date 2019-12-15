Cardi B goes overboard as she gifts husband Offset USD 500,000 in cash for his 28th birthday; Watch Video

Cardi B ringed in Offset's birthday with the most over-the-top gift and shared a video of revealing the gift to rapper Offset. Check it out below.
Cardi B goes overboard as she gifts husband Offset USD 500,000 in cash for his 28th birthday.
Trust Cradi B to go crazy and the rapper won't disappoint. And proof of this was when the singer went all out to celebrate husband Offset's 28th birthday. The two also made a red carpet appearance. Wearing a barely there black full-length dress, Cardi B ringed in Offset's birthday with the most over-the-top gift. Taking to Instagram, Cardi B shared a video of revealing the gift to rapper Offset. In the video, Cardi began by saying, "You got every car, you got every jewelry, you got everything. What else can I give someone that got everything." 

The 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper then signaled her friend to open the fridge which was behind Offset. As soon as her friend opened the refrigerator, there sat a cool $500,000 in cash. Yes, no biggie. A surprised Offset was obviously left a bit stunned by this gesture. Cardi shared athe video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Big daddy shlong Birthday. Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn (heart) Y O U.” 

Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn Y O U

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Th last few days were not one of the best for the couple as Offset's Instagram account was hacked and he was accused of sending a flirty direct message to Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade. Cardi B addressed the issue right away and shut down the rumours in a video message. 

What are your thoughts on Cardi B's expensive gift for Offset? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous

That was ignorant and. Foolish. Not with his background. He cheats on Cardi. Lady you have a daughter. That was extreme. Cardi is trying to buy love your husband isn’t going to change. You should have gave a donation to the hungry and homeless

Anonymous

I'm more excited to see the IRS contact them

