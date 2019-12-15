Cardi B goes overboard as she gifts husband Offset USD 500,000 in cash for his 28th birthday; Watch Video

Cardi B ringed in Offset's birthday with the most over-the-top gift and shared a video of revealing the gift to rapper Offset. Check it out below.

Trust Cradi B to go crazy and the rapper won't disappoint. And proof of this was when the singer went all out to celebrate husband Offset's 28th birthday. The two also made a red carpet appearance. Wearing a barely there black full-length dress, Cardi B ringed in Offset's birthday with the most over-the-top gift. Taking to Instagram, Cardi B shared a video of revealing the gift to rapper Offset. In the video, Cardi began by saying, "You got every car, you got every jewelry, you got everything. What else can I give someone that got everything."

The 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper then signaled her friend to open the fridge which was behind Offset. As soon as her friend opened the refrigerator, there sat a cool $500,000 in cash. Yes, no biggie. A surprised Offset was obviously left a bit stunned by this gesture. Cardi shared athe video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Big daddy shlong Birthday. Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn (heart) Y O U.”

Check out the video below:

Th last few days were not one of the best for the couple as Offset's Instagram account was hacked and he was accused of sending a flirty direct message to Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade. Cardi B addressed the issue right away and shut down the rumours in a video message.

