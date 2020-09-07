Cardi B hits back at author Candace Owens after she called WAP singer an ‘embarrassment to Black people’

Cardi B recently clapped back at author Candace Owens who criticized the WAP singer for her political views. Check out what Cardi B had to say in response to Candace.

Cardi B came up with receipts after being the subject of American author Candace Owens‘ latest Twitter rant. Over the weekend, Candace claimed that Cardi was an “embarrassment” to Black people after she first supported and interviewed Bernie Sanders in the upcoming Presidential election. “Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial,” Candace wrote, along with a video of her explanation.

Cardi caught wind of Candace‘s dig at her and her music and clapped back at her in a series of tweets. “Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU,” she emphasized to Candace when she defended her beliefs. “I don’t want to argue with you Candace. I really don’t have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you.”

To which Candace replied: “You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men. Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL. Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb.”

Cardi came back with “& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Every time a black man gets killed by a cop and tells millions of Americans to drink bleach [woman shrugging emoji] Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention. He thinks you’re dumb. MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ?”

