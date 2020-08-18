Cardi B interviews presidential candidate Joe Biden; Asks questions on racial equality, Coronavirus & more

Singer Cardi B recently spoke to presidential candidate Joe Biden and discussed what she wants from the next US President. Scroll down to see what Joe Biden had to say in response to Cardi’s requests.

WAP singer Cardi B had a Zoom conversation with Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden as part of her Elle magazine cover story and Joe asked her what is most important to her this election cycle. Cardi responded by saying: “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers.”

“I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s fine not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours. Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth,” Cardi told Biden.

“And also: I want free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look at what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and fair to cops, too…”

Biden responded, “Also, by the way, if I get elected president, anybody with a family [that makes] less than 125 grand, you’re going to get free education. And everybody gets free community college…And the way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that everybody has to pay their fair share. [For example] no corporation should pay less than 15 percent tax.”

